Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data center meetings
Prince William County officials are moving forward with two in-person listening sessions on data center proposals despite criticism for holding them as coronavirus cases surge in the region.
5. Metro GM retiring
After six years on the job, Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld is retiring, Metro said Tuesday.
3. More wintry weather
The National Weather Service says a wintry mix will likely impact tomorrow morning's commute, followed by a potential coastal low that would bring "decent snowfall" to the D.C. area Friday into Saturday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. School security
Prince William County school officials are looking for help with a comprehensive security audit to assess physical school safety features, security staffing and more this year.
1. Second Metro entrance
Arlington is asking the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission to help foot the bill for a second entrance to the Ballston-MU Metro station.
InsideOut
The Friends of Chinn Park Regional Library will host a used book sale Thursday through Saturday at the library. The sale includes books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and magazines. With the exception of a “Specials Section,” all items are $2 or less. Click here for more information.
