Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Code of behavior
Changes are coming to the code of behavior in Prince William County Public Schools, with new state reporting requirements for certain offenses and fewer suspension-worthy violations in the 2022-23 school year.
4. Metro leadership shakeup
Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld has retired over a month earlier than planned, and the D.C.-area transit agency’s Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader has stepped down effective immediately.
3. Warm and windy
Today will be warm with highs in the lower 80s, but less humid than yesterday with a gusty west wind. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Storm damage
A violent thunderstorm raced from Warrenton to the Chesapeake Bay late Monday afternoon, toppling trees and downing power lines in the path of its high winds.
1. Mall arrest
A 16-year-old boy concealing a gun and wearing a ski mask was arrested at Manassas Mall on Saturday, hours after a racially-motivated mass shooting killed 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y.
InsideOut
Occoquan's new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town's 50-year craft show tradition June 4 and 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. Click here for details.
