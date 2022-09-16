Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teacher injured
A Lake Ridge Middle School teacher was injured Tuesday taking a knife away from a 12-year-old girl who held it to another girl's throat in class.
4. AG visit
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Tuesday in hopes of raising awareness and increasing urgency to the issue of human trafficking locally.
3. Broken record
Another sunny day in store with highs near 81 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast
2. Veterans jobs
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin officially welcomed Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer at a special National Hire a Veteran Day ceremony and presentation earlier this summer.
1. Beautifying bus stops
Local partnerships have sprung some colorful artwork around Prince William County’s bus stops.
InsideOut
Looking for fun things to do now that fall's around the corner? We've got a list for you, everything from Halloween haunts to the annual Manassas Fall Jubilee.
