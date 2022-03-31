Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Middle school recess
The Fairfax County School Board is expected to approve a daily recess requirement for middle school students that would go into effect next school year.
4. Bioscience center
Local officials this week celebrated the grand opening of the Northern Virginia Bioscience Center, a $16.5 million, 30,000-square-foot commercial wet lab at Innovation Park in Manassas.
3. Wind, storms expected today
It's going to be a windy day with gusts up to 43 mph and a high temperature near 73. Showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will move in late this afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. MCM sold out
Nearly 20,000 runners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 47 countries are now set to run the live and in-person 47th Marine Corps Marathon, which officially sold out of spots this week.
1. Collective bargaining
Disputes are already emerging over the Prince William Education Association’s attempts to form a collective bargaining unit with Prince William County Schools.
InsideOut
Stephanie Nakasian, one of the the world’s leading jazz singers, kicks off a weekend of live performances in the Workhouse Arts Center's new OnStage Series in Lorton. Use code NOVA22 for 25% off tickets for all shows at InsideNoVaTix.
