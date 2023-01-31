Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Freedom of Information bills
Two Virginia General Assembly bills introduced by Del. Danica Roem seeking to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Act will advance to the House calendar.
4. Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City.
3. Wintry mix?
Temperatures will tumble this morning, dropping to about 37 degrees by 11 a.m. There's a chance of rain mixed with snow tonight as temperatures drop to near 30. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Overdose sentencing
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal.
1. School board candidate
By this time next year, a Jessie could still be on the Prince William County School Board, it just won’t be Occoquan’s Lillie Jessie.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
