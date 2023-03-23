Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 'Missing middle' plan approved
Arlington County could soon see more multifamily homes popping up in areas where only single families have stood for generations.
4. Toll lane opposition
A group of McLean residents filed a lawsuit to stop the expansion of the toll lanes on the Capital Beltway in Virginia.
3. Spring showers
Showers are in the forecast this morning, followed by a cloudy day with highs near 77 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Book policy
The Fauquier County School Board has unanimously approved adding language to its instructional material complaint policy, making it possible for only a parent or legal guardian of a student to formally request the removal of library books and instructional or supplementary materials used in the classroom.
1. Police audit
The Fairfax County Office of the Independent Police Auditor recently published its annual report, which showed an increase in police shootings but a decrease in use-of-force complaints last year. The report comes as the police department agreed to have a research forum examine police shootings in the county since the start of 2021.
InsideOut
The Dale City Moose Lodge hosts its annual spring vendor fair this Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lodge is at 15424 Cardinal Drive, Dale City.
