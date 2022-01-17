Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Finding school employees
In the wake of a growing national teacher shortage, Fairfax County Public Schools are turning to local colleges and universities to fill vacant positions.
5. MLK Day tradition
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host its 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program today on its YouTube channel (PWCAC-DST-MEDIA).
3. Damaging wind possible
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the D.C. area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. The National Weather Service says scattered power outages are likely. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Daylight savings study?
The Virginia state government would consider ditching participation in the federal daylight saving time under a resolution introduced for the 2022 General Assembly session.
1. Schools and masking
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued 11 executive orders just after taking office at noon Saturday, including an end to the mask mandate in Virginia schools. School districts, however, are pushing back.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center resumed a full schedule of in-person programming this month with performances as part of Hylton Presents, the Hylton Family Series and more. Click here for details.
