Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Second vaccine
Moderna, the newest approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19, is being delivered to health districts and health care facilities across Virginia starting today.
4. Special education shortcomings
A state commission finds shortcomings in both the quality and oversight of special education in Virginia make it difficult — if not impossible — to determine how well students with disabilities are supported by their local school systems.
3. A change in the weather
Enjoy mild temperatures in the upper 40s today, and a high of 63 early in the day on Christmas Eve, before a strong cold front sweeps through with showers and thunderstorms, some producing heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. Arctic air will rush in and could change the rain to a brief period of snow on Christmas Day, the National Weather Service says. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Three shot in Lake Ridge
Police are investigating a shooting last night in Tackett's Mill that left three people injured. No arrests had been made as of early this morning and police have not released a motive for the crime.
1. New hospital coming to Landmark
The former Landmark Mall in Alexandria will get new life as a 4 million-square-foot mixed-use project that will include a new Inova hospital, partners in the project announced Tuesday.
InsideOut
From 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, see Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment. See mountvernon.org for more information.
