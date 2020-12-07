Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Snow?
The D.C. area could see a dusting of snow this morning, particularly in the western suburbs. The National Weather Service says snow is possible, mixing with rain after 11 a.m. No accumulation is expected. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. In photos
Check out our photo gallery of the annual “Winter Walk of Light” at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, back for 2020 with a few changes due to COVID-19.
3. Treehouse classroom
When sixth-grade Fairfax County teacher Nellie Williams realized virtual learning would continue at the start of the school year, she knew she needed to change her environment. Her two teenage daughters’ old treehouse in the backyard of her home looked like it could be the perfect spot, WTOP.com reports.
2. COVID-19 numbers rise
The numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia and Northern Virginia set new daily highs on Sunday, and hospitalizations statewide also reached a new high.
1. More vaccine doses coming
The Virginia Department of Health says based on new information from the federal government's Operation Warp Speed, the state is now preparing to receive an estimated total of 480,000 doses of vaccine from two manufacturers by the end of December.
InsideOut
'Ice and Lights' at the Winter Village at Cameron Run in Alexandria transforms the water park into a dazzling display of walk-through Christmas lights with an option for ice skating. Admission is $8.16 per person, one-hour ice skating add-on: $12.52 per person. See cameroniceandlights.com
