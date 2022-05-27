Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Monkeypox?
The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday that it’s found the first presumed case of monkeypox in a commonwealth resident.
4. Shooting arrest
Police have arrested a 15-year-old Triangle boy in connection with Tuesday's shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl playing outside with friends.
3. Thunderstorms today
There's a chance of thunderstorms today with heavy rain and damaging winds possible, mostly after noon. Highs will be around 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Haymarket development approved
The Prince William County Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve a request for up to 222 single-family homes north of Haymarket.
1. Data center news
Another request for a data center is moving forward in Prince William County.
InsideOut
Looking for things to do this summer? From beer fests to book fairs, you'll find a full calendar to keep the family occupied in our summer events guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.