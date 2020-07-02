Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Stonewall Jackson monument vandalized at Manassas National Battlefield
A federal investigation is underway after vandals spray painted "BLM" on the Stonewall Jackson monument at Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The monument was erected in 1938 at the site where Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson first received the nickname “Stonewall” at the Battle of First Manassas on July 21, 1861.
4. Northern Virginia unemployment rate drops to 8.6% in May
Following state and national trends, the Northern Virginia region's unemployment rate declined in May to 8.6%, down from 10% in April. However, the region's unemployment rate was significantly higher than the 2.3% recorded in May 2019, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday.
3. Judge issues First Amendment ruling against Prince William court clerk
A federal judge has ordered Jacqueline Smith, as clerk for Circuit Court in Prince William, and George Schaefer, as clerk of the Circuit Court for Norfolk, to pay $2 million in attorney fees after ruling against them in a First Amendment case related to timely access to court records.
2. As Phase Three begins in Northern Virginia, new COVID-19 cases continue decline
As Northern Virginia and the rest of the state entered Phase Three of reopening on Wednesday, the state health department reported a continued decline in new coronavirus cases in the region.
1. Sunny and hot
It must be summer. Temperatures today will reach 90 degrees with a sunny day on tap. Friday will be even warmer, with a high near 97 and a chance of showers Friday evening.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
You can still catch Fourth of July fireworks around the D.C. area this Saturday. Click here for a list of festivities that haven't been canceled.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
