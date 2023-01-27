Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Motion denied
The legal case against the former superintendent of the Loudoun County public school system and the system’s spokesman will continue after a judge denied a motion Thursday to throw out the charges.
4. Spanberger Town Hall
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger joined InsideNoVa for exclusive online town hall on a wide range of topics including debt and the president’s document woes. You can watch the video here.
3. Sun and clouds
Highs will reach about 45 degrees today under a mix of sun and clouds. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Crisis center funding
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center.
1. More Metro trains
Beginning Feb. 7, Metro riders on the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement) and Orange lines will see trains every 12 minutes during morning and evening rush hours.
InsideOut
“Big Fish, A New Broadway Musical” will be performed by the ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre at the Hylton Performing Arts Center this weekend. Click here for details and ticket information.
