Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Metro woes
Following an investigation into the derailment of a Blue Line train, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission has ordered Metro to put roughly 60% of its rail fleet “out of service” starting today.
4. Deadly crash
A 19-year-old Bristow man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads.
3. Hello fall
Highs today will reach about 68 degrees under generally sunny skies with some brisk winds up to 20 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Boomers ahead
Millennials and Baby Boomers – two of the biggest generations in U.S. history – are in the market for homes in a big way. And it appears Boomers hold the upper hand, for now.
1. Back to school
Students will be back at Bennett Elementary this morning after a weeklong suspension of in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
InsideOut
The Old Firehouse Center in McLean will be transformed into the “House of Horror” on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 10 p.m., promising the “spookiest, scariest walk-through experience in McLean.” Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.