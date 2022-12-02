Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
1. Most wanted in custody
A murder suspect police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area.
2. Kline Farm update
The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal.
3. Warming up a bit
After a cold start with temperatures in the 20s, highs today will reach about 51 degrees under sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Major League Cricket
Major League Cricket and its Washington D.C.-based investor, Sanjay Govil, will work with George Mason University to study the “feasibility” of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility. The ballpark would be designed to host Major League cricket matches, Mason baseball games, and other events, with the goal of being operational by 2025.
1. Seats on the plane
Need an airplane seat in 2023? Reagan National Airport is the only one of the region’s three major airports that will see a bump up in available seats on flights as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, according to new data.
InsideOut
Parade-goers line the streets of Manassas once again for the 76th annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Marching bands, floats, dancers and more from local schools and groups will wind through Old Town to kick off the holiday season and mark the beginning of Merry Old Town. See visitmanassas.org for details.
