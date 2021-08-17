Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine required
Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow will soon require concert-goers to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative test.
4. Lightning bolt
After being closed for years due to damage from the 2011 earthquake in Mineral, the Washington Monument is now closed again thanks to another strike from Mother Nature.
3. Rain, again
Tropical moisture will engulf the region the next few days with repeated rounds of showers and storms and the risk of localized flooding. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Afghan refugees
The governors of Maryland and Virginia both said Monday their states are “ready and willing” to take in more refugees from Afghanistan as the situation there continues to deteriorate, WTOP.com reports.
1. Bike path
Work is underway to build a bicycle and pedestrian bridge and shared-use path in the vicinity of Route 123 and the Capital Beltway to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and connectivity in the Tysons area.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Fair is in full swing with new attractions and new ownership and continues through Aug. 21 at the fairgrounds in Manassas. Click here for all the details.
