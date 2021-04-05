Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Deadly I-95 crash
A motorcyclist that state police had twice pursued for speeding Sunday morning crashed into a pickup truck and died on Interstate 95 near the Occoquan River.
4. What's next?
Prince William leaders have held several long and, at times, heated debates and votes in the past month around the future of the so-called “Rural Crescent.” So what happens next?
2. Controlled burn
If you see smoke today, it may be Quantico. The Marine Corps base is conducting controlled burns over 450 acres today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3. Warm and sunny
It will be a sunny day with a few clouds and a high of 72 degrees. More of the same is expected tomorrow. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
1. Rising cases
Four of Northern Virginia's five health districts are seeing growth in new COVID-19 cases as the B.1.1.7 variant is close to becoming the predominant strain in the state.
InsideOut
Registration opens April 9 for the 2021 Arlington Bunny Hop 5K, an outreach by Clarendon United Methodist Church to support local charities. But the Easter event will be held in July this year. Click here for more details.
