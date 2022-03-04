Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Infrastructure funds?
Lawmakers hope Virginia's cut of federal infrastructure funds will help pay for repairs to bridges like three in Prince William County found in “poor” condition during their most recent inspections.
4. New editor
Trevor Baratko has been named editor of InsideNoVa and FauquierNow.com, two properties owned by Rappahannock Media LLC.
3. Weekend warmup
It will be a cooler day with highs near 47 degrees but temperatures rebound for the weekend. A high of 63 degrees is forecast for Saturday and 76 degrees for Sunday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Son charged
A 59-year-old Vienna man was stabbed to death in his home Wednesday night, and his son has been charged with murder.
1. Dubai arrest
In another local murder case, a Leesburg man accused of killing an Ashburn woman in December has been returned to Loudoun County after his arrest in Dubai.
InsideOut
In celebration of Women in the Arts and Women’s History month, Rooftop Productions will present “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at the ARTfactory in Manassas this weekend. Click here for details.
