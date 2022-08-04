Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Guilty verdict
A Prince William County jury has convicted a Woodbridge woman of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Dumfries man during a fight over custody in the parking lot of the Hoadly Road Food Lion.
4. Transform 66 progress
With less than six months until the expected opening date for the Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway toll lanes, work crews are cranking through over $30 million worth of work per month as they race to the megaproject’s finish line.
3. Hot and sunny
It’s going to be a hot one, with temperatures climbing to 95 degrees and heat index values at 103. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. MightyMeals
MightyMeals, a healthy meal delivery service, has acquired a new corporate headquarters in Gainesville with plans to expand its service along the East Coast.
1. Plastic bag tax
Between January and May, Fairfax County’s new plastic-bag tax has brought in $511,000 in revenue, and county officials have ideas where those funds should go.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez is coming to Potomac Mills mall Aug. 19-Sept. 5. The animal-free performances feature a light show, live orchestra, high-level acrobats, dancers and aerialists. Click here for details. Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
