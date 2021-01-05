Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School decisions
The Loudoun County School Board opened the new year Monday night the same way it closed the last one: grappling over distance learning in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
4. So soon?
Among items on the agenda for Wednesday's Prince William School Board meeting is a request to rescind the board's June vote to name the county's 13th high school Gainesville High.
3. Cloudy day
Forecasters say unsettled conditions will continue through today, with overcast skies and maybe even a sprinkling of snow in the morning. A cold front moving through late tonight will usher in brisk winds for Wednesday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID records continue
Virginia's daily average of new COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the third straight day Monday, as hospitalizations for treatment of the virus set another new record as well.
1. Boarding up, again
Some D.C. business owners are concerned about Wednesday’s protests, so they’ve boarded up to prevent potential damage. But to some, the financial damage is already too much to bear, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Woodbridge is offering a group forum for women to talk freely about everyday stress that they deal with. The Zoom event begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Click here for details.
