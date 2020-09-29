Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. NASA launch postponed
The launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket originally set for tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, at 9:38 p.m., due to poor weather forecasts for the next few days.
4. Fairfax firefighter faces assault charge
A Fairfax County firefighter has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a police officer's body-worn camera caught him slapping a patient who spit on him in an ambulance, police said.
3. Rainy day?
Expect some patchy fog before 9 a.m. with an 80 percent chance of rain showers through the day. Temperatures will reach about 75 degrees, dipping to a low of 54 overnight.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. New COVID-19 cases continue to decline
Even as the number of COVID-19 test results being reported hits record levels, both Virginia and Northern Virginia are reporting the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since early July.
1. Town square getting new name?
A year after it was first proposed, the renaming of Arlington's Nauck Town Square in honor of a longtime Green Valley civic leader looks headed to success. The name “John Robinson Jr. Town Square” has won the support of county commissions and area civic associations. Arlington board members will have the final say.
