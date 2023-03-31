Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. National Merit investigation
An investigation into why some Fairfax County high school students didn’t learn of their National Merit Scholar recognitions last fall unveiled a series of miscues and lack of countywide procedures for notifying students of the honor.
4. Standoff arrest
A Maryland woman is facing felony charges following a 34-hour barricade that ended early Thursday morning at Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive in Fairfax County.
3. Breezy, with rain
Rain will move into the area today accompanied by breezy conditions. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New VFW post
Dozens of veterans and their families piled into Great Mane Brewery in Haymarket earlier this month to celebrate the Veterans of Foreign Wars opening a new post.
1. City celebrates birthday
If you let the locals tell it, 150 never looked so good. On Saturday, Manassas will celebrate its 150th birthday with a full day of events planned in Dean Park.
InsideOut
Occoquan’s popular Peep Week returns this year April 4-8 at locations throughout the historic town. Click here for details.
