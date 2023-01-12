Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. More National Merit issues
The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”
4. Bank robbery in Woodbridge
A masked robber got away with cash from the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
3. Rain and warmer temps
Rain will be sparse through the morning before becoming widespread late this afternoon into tonight, the National Weather Service says. High temperatures will reach 53 degrees. Click here for you forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fatal Fairfax Station crash
Two juveniles died and one teen was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Fairfax Station.
1. One decade down and many more to go
Ten years ago this week, the first edition of Prince William County’s newest newspaper rolled off the presses.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans a number of events as part of its Veterans and the Arts Initiative this winter. Click here for details.
