5. Back to business
Last night's Prince William County School Board meeting went off without disruption in a return to relative normalcy after last month's raucous meeting was cleared by security and police.
4. It's official
Effective Oct. 1, the Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper hospitals formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System have been renamed to align with UVA Health, which became its sole owner on July 1.
3. Cloudy day
It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs near 76 degrees and some scattered showers in the western suburbs. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. WFT trainer troubles
The investigation of Washington Football Team Head Athletic Trainer Ryan Vermillion is related to “possible diversion of prescription drugs” to people who did not have a legitimate reason to get them, NBCWashington reports.
1. Canceled again
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has canceled two big seasonal events — Boo at the Zoo and ZooLights — due to COVID-19.
InsideOut
Need a lawn mower, bicycle, furniture, small appliance, costume jewelry or clothing repaired? There's a Fix-It Fair this weekend in Manassas. Click here for details.
