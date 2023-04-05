Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New fire chief
Thomas LaBelle is Prince William County’s new Fire and Rescue System chief, effective May 1, the county announced in a news release Tuesday night.
4. Shots fired on I-66
A motorcyclist fired shots at another driver Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 66 in Haymarket, shutting down the eastbound lanes for hours.
3. Record breaking heat?
A hot and humid day is in store with the potential to break some records as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Yellow Line reopening
Metro will reopen the Yellow Line on Sunday, May 7, beginning with the start of rail service at 7 a.m.
1. New Ruth's Chris
Ruth’s Chris Steak House is now open in Reston Town Center. The new 7,400-square-foot location at 11990 Market Street features two dining rooms, a bar and lounge and space for private gatherings.
InsideOut
Through April 25, the ARTfactory in Manassas presents an exhibit showcasing the works of 20 of its past, present and future instructors. Click here for details.
