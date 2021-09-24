Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New home?
The Manassas City Council will vote Monday on a resolution pledging that the city “desires” to relocate the Greater Manassas Baseball League as soon as practicable, with councilmembers hinting that a permanent home is within reach.
4. Blue Ribbon
The U.S. Department of Education has named Mary G. Porter Traditional School in Woodbridge a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.
3. Feeling like fall
After a chilly overnight, it will be a sunny day with a high near 73 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Campaign finance
Democrats are outraising their Republican counterparts fourfold in the campaign for Prince William County area seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.
1. Public comment
In response to a rising national trend of disruptive, sometimes violent, local school board meetings, the school board in Loudoun County has changed their guidelines on who is allowed to participate.
InsideOut
The Manassas World Heritage Festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the lawn of the Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Click here for details.
