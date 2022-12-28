Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New life for Landmark Mall
The first phase of the redevelopment of Landmark Mall in Alexandria has received approval from the Alexandria City Council.
4. Victim identified
Police have identified a 19-year-old Falls Church man who died on Christmas Eve after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond. Shahzada Zadran and other friends were on the ice at the Piedmont Club golf course when it broke and he went into the water.
3. Thaw continues
The thaw continues today with highs climbing to the mid 50s. Even warmer air arrives Thursday-Friday with temperatures approaching 60 degrees, the National Weather Service says. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Librarian honored
Students, teachers, staff and community members recently celebrated the dedication ceremony of The Nokesville School library to Dr. Debra “Debbi” M.M. Ames, the school's longtime librarian.
1. Fatal fire
A person who was unaccounted for after a Monday evening house fire in Fairfax County was later found dead in the gutted home.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights continues through Jan. 8 at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Click here for details and tickets.
