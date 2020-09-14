Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Long Bridge rail project barrels ahead
With the state budget in tatters and commuter levels at record lows, now might hardly seem the right moment for Virginia to embark upon a $1.9 billion rail project. However, the recent conclusion of the Long Bridge’s environmental impact study has cleared the way for the commonwealth to do just that.
4. Manassas mayor endorses councilwoman for his seat
Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish has endorsed Republican councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis for the seat he's vacating, hoping to keep the position in Republican hands come November.
3. Fall is in the air
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Northern Virginia posts fewest daily COVID-19 cases in over two months
Northern Virginia reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases Monday than any day since July 9. The region had only 116 new cases, bringing its seven-day average down to 216, according to the Virginia Department of Health's daily update on the coronavirus.
1. Museums in D.C. reopening Friday
Four Smithsonian museums in D.C. will reopen to the public on Friday for the first time since closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the National Portrait Gallery and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, WTOP.com reports.
