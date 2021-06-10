Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not so inconspicuous
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office "Wanted of the Week" features not one suspect, but two. And both were seen committing the crimes in animal onesies.
4. New school mascot
Gar-Field High School on Wednesday announced its new mascot moniker: the Red Wolves. Earlier this year, the Woodbridge school said it would retire its Indians mascot and select a new one for the coming school year.
3. Cool-off coming
It will be another warm day with a high near 85, but a cold front dipping in from Canada will bring a chance for thunderstorms later in the day. Much cooler temperatures will follow, with a high of only 72 for Friday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Park improvements
The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration have begun work to improve and preserve paved surfaces at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, meaning some road and trail closures this summer.
1. Demobilized
In another sign that the COVID crisis may be on the wane, the Fairfax County Health Department on June 4 demobilized the community-testing sites it had been operating throughout the pandemic.
InsideOut
The National Museum of Natural History is set to welcome visitors again starting June 18, adding to the list of Smithsonian museums reopening this summer. Click here for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.