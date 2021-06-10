Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.