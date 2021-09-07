Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Superintendent priorities
LaTanya McDade is starting her first year as Prince William County’s new school superintendent focused on two very different tracks.
4. Shooting suspect
A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested Friday while vacationing with his family on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in connection with an Aug. 27 shooting after Freedom High School's football game.
3. Sunny and warm
Expect a sunny day with highs about 86 degrees and lows in the mid-60s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Metro changes
Starting this week, Metro has added more trains and buses, extended train service on the weekends and lowered fares.
1. Navy helicopter crash
Navy Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, was among five crew members killed when their helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean near San Diego on Aug. 31.
InsideOut
The Fairfax County government will host a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at at Bailey’s Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department. Click here for details.
