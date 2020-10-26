Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Deadly shootout injures officer
An Alexandria police officer was injured, one suspect was killed and a second has been arrested after a Monday morning shootout following a robbery in Old Town Alexandria.
4. Airline banks on winter travel
With business travel down significantly for the foreseeable future, United Airlines is repositioning some of its resources this winter to focus on leisure travel from Washington Dulles International Airport.
3. Zeta remnants
Patchy fog will dissipate this morning, followed by cloudy conditions and a few showers for today and Wednesday. By Thursday, widespread rain arrives as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta cross through.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Southwest COVID-19 cases increase
Increasing COVID-19 cases in southwestern Virginia are driving a new surge in statewide numbers, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
1. Honoring Jennie Dean
Local community leaders unveiled a long-planned statue yesterday honoring Jennie Dean, a former slave who eventually created the first school for Black children in Manassas. The statue is the centerpiece of the Manassas Industrial School/Jennie Dean Memorial Update at 9601 Wellington Road.
InsideOut
The Leesburg Commission on Public Art is seeking design submissions for the installation of a mural on the retaining wall at Harrison Street between South Street SE and Depot Court SE. The call is open to all artists and artist teams in the Washington, D.C. metro region. Deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 30. Click here for details.
