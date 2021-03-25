Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New superintendent
The Prince William County School Board last night announced the hiring of LaTanya McDade, currently the chief education officer for Chicago Public Schools, as the next superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools.
4. Appointments required
Health officials say they will turn away anyone who shows up without an appointment to state-run vaccine clinics like the one at Gander Mountain in Woodbridge.
3. Fog alert
A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the D.C. area through 11 a.m. today. Visibility will around one-quarter mile or less in some areas, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine stats
More than one in every four Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the number of new cases of the virus remain relatively flat statewide and down slightly in Northern Virginia.
1. Grand opening
Home decor chain HomeGoods opens its new 21,900-square-foot store in the Stafford Marketplace today at 8 a.m.
InsideOut
The Dulles Greenway will host its inaugural "Run the Greenway" race on Saturday, May 1. The family-friendly, socially-distant event will benefit over 20 local charities. Click here for details.
