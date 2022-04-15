Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New superintendent
Virginia’s largest school system has picked its next superintendent. The Fairfax County School Board announced yesterday that Michelle Reid of Washington state will be the school system's next leader.
4. Ditching the plastic
Wegmans has announced it will eliminate plastic bags companywide by the end of year, a policy already in place at several of the grocery chain's Virginia stores.
3. Sunny day
After a chilly night with lows in the 40s, it will be a sunny Good Friday with highs near 71 degrees and light winds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Return to normal?
The housing market is expected to return to pre-pandemic, 2019 norms – at least in terms of inventory and the share of purchases made by first-time home buyers – by 2024, according to new Zillow survey.
1. Stolen puppy found
Pablo, an Australian shepherd puppy with one blue eye and one brown eye, has been reunited with his owners after being stolen at gunpoint in a D.C. crime spree this week, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Washington musician Christylez Bacon brings his hip-hop, multi-instrumental style to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton tonight. Tickets for this and other Workhouse performances available at insidenovatix.com.
