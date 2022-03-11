Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New tennis campus
The U.S. Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section on Thursday announced plans for a 36-court tennis campus in Loudoun County, replacing a similar facility that had been planned for Prince William County.
4. Guilty plea
A former Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to soliciting a minor online while at his job at the county jail.
3. Stormy Saturday
A powerful storm system will cross the region Saturday, bringing big wind gusts, plummeting temperatures and a chance for accumulating snow, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Refugees arrive
The first group of Afghan evacuees arrived this week at the National Conference Center in the community of Lansdowne near Leesburg as part of Operation Allies Welcome, WTOP.com reports.
1. Local health department
Prince William County plans to make a soft transition to a locally-run health department before fully absorbing the health district next year.
InsideOut
The Greater Manassas St. Patrick's Day Parade returns Saturday at 11 a.m. to paint Old Town in a sea of green. Bring the family and enjoy several military and pipe bands, Irish dance groups, Irish culture groups, dignitaries, and many other participants celebrating the tradition. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.