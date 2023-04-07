Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teens shot in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to anyone who witnessed a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two teenagers wounded at a pool on Parkway Boulevard in North Stafford.
4. Town hire
The Dumfries Town Council has appointed Tangela Innis its new town manager by unanimous vote.
3. Cooling off
It will be much cooler today under cloudy skies with highs near 58 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mask policy dropped
Masking is now optional at Inova Health hospitals and medical facilities. The policy went into effect Monday.
1. Fatal crash
A Woodbridge woman and a 5-year-old girl died following a Wednesday evening crash on Route 234 near Dumfries.
InsideOut
