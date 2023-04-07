Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Teens shot in Stafford

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to anyone who witnessed a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two teenagers wounded at a pool on Parkway Boulevard in North Stafford.

4. Town hire

The Dumfries Town Council has appointed Tangela Innis its new town manager by unanimous vote.

3. Cooling off

It will be much cooler today under cloudy skies with highs near 58 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.

2. Mask policy dropped

Masking is now optional at Inova Health hospitals and medical facilities. The policy went into effect Monday.

1. Fatal crash

A Woodbridge woman and a 5-year-old girl died following a Wednesday evening crash on Route 234 near Dumfries. 

Occoquan's popular Peeps Week is just about over. See dioramas involving the sugary treat all over town before April 8. Click here for details.

