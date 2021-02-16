Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gaming resort coming?
Colonial Downs Group Inc. is proposing to build a $389 million gaming resort on the site of the Potomac Landfill in Dumfries, according to documents prepared for the Dumfries Town Council.
4. New vaccine system
The Virginia Department of Health launches a statewide vaccination pre-registration system today. All local health districts will use the new system except the Fairfax County Health Department.
3. Won't be fooled again?
The National Weather Service has the entire D.C. area under a "hazardous weather outlook" for an enhanced winter storm threat late Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned.
2. NASA connection
A Fairfax County middle-schooler has a special reason to celebrate when NASA’s next rover lands on Mars on Thursday. In between online classes, 14-year-old Alex Mather will be paying close attention to NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover, because he named it, WTOP.com reports.
1. Bypass update
Prince William County will host a virtual informational session regarding the Route 28 Bypass project this Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
InsideOut
Join Prince William Conservation Alliance and Prince William Historic Preservation Division Manager Rob Orrison for a brief historic overview of the property, current conditions, and a sneak peek preview of some of the plans for the future Cockpit Point Civil War Park. The virtual event is Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Click here for details.
