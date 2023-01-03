Skip to main content
InFive: New Year's babies, COVID update and another warm day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. New Year's babies

Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight.

4. Oops

Moments after D.C. rang in the New Year, an off-duty officer in Fairfax County inadvertently broadcast “audio porn” over police radio, according to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

3. Another warm day

Temperatures will climb to near 67 degrees with gusty winds and a chance for rain. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.

2. I-395 bridge repairs

Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.

1. COVID update

Virginia recorded nearly as many COVID-19 cases in 2022 as it did in the first two years of the pandemic combined, and another winter surge appears to be underway, although not as widespread as those of the past two winters. 

InsideOut

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

Breaking News