InFive: New Year's babies, COVID update and another warm day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New Year's babies
Northern Virginia's first babies of 2023 have arrived! Hospitals across the region welcomed New Year's babies on Jan. 1, starting not long after the stroke of midnight.
4. Oops
3. Another warm day
Temperatures will climb to near 67 degrees with gusty winds and a chance for rain. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. I-395 bridge repairs
Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
1. COVID update
Virginia recorded nearly as many COVID-19 cases in 2022 as it did in the first two years of the pandemic combined, and another winter surge appears to be underway, although not as widespread as those of the past two winters.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.