5. Mask vote
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order against mask mandates in limbo due to legal challenges, a bipartisan legislative ban could potentially end compulsory school masking before the courts have had the final say on whether Youngkin’s action is legal.
4. Collective bargaining
Prince William County’s collective bargaining ordinance is coming into focus, with more than 4,000 employees eligible.
3. More snow soon?
It's going to be a sunny and somewhat warm Thursday with highs near 56 degrees, but there's another chance of snow coming Sunday. Stay tuned. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Students 'serve' affidavits
The battle over masks in schools is being waged in courtrooms, legislative chambers and school board meetings — and Tuesday night, parents upset with the current rules in Loudoun County had students "serve" affidavits to the school board.
1. New to the zoo
She’s 4 years old and 8 feet tall. Meet Linda — the National Zoo's new ostrich.
InsideOut
Virginia National Ballet returns this month for a full season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center after taking a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Click here for details.
