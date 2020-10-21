News and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Officially a holiday
Juneteenth has officially become a state holiday after lawmakers unanimously approved legislation during the Virginia General Assembly’s special session.
4. New school plan
Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts will present a plan at tomorrow's school board meeting that brings middle and high schoolers back into classrooms in January and February.
3. Dense fog
Northern Virginia is likely to see some dense fog until around 11 a.m. this morning, with the day becoming gradually sunny. Highs will be near 78 degrees.
2. Community spread
Community transmission of coronavirus in Northern Virginia has moved back into the moderate range for the first time since mid-August, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.
1. No Cherry Blossom parade
The iconic spring D.C. event that is the National Cherry Blossom Festival will proceed next year, but without its signature parade. Organizers announced Tuesday that the 2021 festival will continue to be held from March 20 to April 11, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade will be canceled, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Local mothers who survived a pregnancy complication called placenta accreta will co-host a community blood drive with Inova Blood Donor Services and the Fairfax City Police Department today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairfax City Police Department. Click here for more details.
