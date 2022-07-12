5. Back home
Washington Football Team kicker Joey Slye, a graduate of North Stafford High School, is happy to be back home.
4. Loudoun schools case
A circuit judge said Monday that he will not halt a special grand jury investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools despite a filing to stop it.
3. Chance of storms
Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s today with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. New park
Prince William is holding a second public input session on the plan for Dove’s Landing, which could become the county’s biggest park.
1.Depp trial
Amber Heard's lawyers are asking the court to declare a "mistrial" in her defamation case against Johnny Depp.
InsideOut
McLean Community Players is back after a three-year hiatus and will hit the Alden Theatre’s stage July 22 to 24 with “The Show Must Go On! A Musical Revue.”
