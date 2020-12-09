Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Kid of the Year
One of the finalists for Time magazine’s “Kid of the Year” is from Loudoun County, and she’s teaching us all a lesson on racial inequity — using a box of crayons, WTOP.com reports.
4. No return date
The Manassas City School Board once again declined to set any dates for a return to in-person learning for most students Tuesday night, citing concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in the region and across the country.
3. Slight snow chance
There's a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. this morning, then a chance of rain until about 1 p.m. Highs will reach about 46 degrees, but a warming trend is in store. Thursday's high temperature is expected to reach 53, and temperatures may reach 60 by Saturday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Candidate announcement
Dumfries resident Candi King has announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for the Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District seat being vacated by Jennifer Carroll Foy. Her husband ran against Carroll Foy in 2017.
1. Deadly shooting
Fairfax County police are investigating the Monday night shooting death of a 35-year-old man in an apartment complex in the Alexandria area.
InsideOut
Downtown Holiday Market is back in the nation’s capital for a 16th year with new health and safety protocols. DowntownDC’s open-air village remains open through Wednesday, Dec. 23, filling two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW. Admission is free and the market is open from noon to 8 p.m. See www.downtowndc.org for more information.
