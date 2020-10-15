Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia
5. OmniRide reduces services
A series of OmniRide service reductions could be the first sign of long-term trouble for the transit operator as 2020, and federal money that has helped it maintain service through the COVID-19 pandemic, comes to an end.
4. No holiday booze sales
The Grinch known as the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for an absence of holiday promotions at Virginia’s state-run liquor stores. ABC officials say they've scratched traditional holiday one-day sales over concerns about social distancing and strain on employees, WTOP.com reports.
3. Warm and sunny
With high pressure situated to our south, bright sunny skies will continue to dominate today, with temperatures a touch warmer than Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to middle 70s.
2. COVID-19 cases go up
Virginia and Northern Virginia continue to post higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases, even though diagnostic test positivity rates set new lows across the region, according to the latest reports from the Virginia Department of Health.
1. CARES money for schools
At a joint meeting with the Prince William School Board on Tuesday night, the Board of County Supervisors allocated another $15.9 million of federal CARES Act funding for county schools to buy webcams, outfit school buses and fund a host of other measures designed to prepare the division for hybrid in-person and online learning.
InsideOut
Metropolitan School of the Arts (MSA) in Alexandria is hosting two free, October performing arts virtual events, Fri., Oct. 23 and Sat., Oct. 24. See live, outdoor cabaret at the Lee District RECenter Amphitheatre in Alexandria that can be viewed by the public virtually on the MSA Facebook page the following week. MSA Academy students will also present their pre-recorded One-Act Play, "4 A.M.—Stay-At-Home Edition" by Jonathon Dorf on Sat., Oct. 24. Click here for more information.
