Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. No-mask assault
A security guard working at a Chipotle restaurant outside Manassas is accused of assaulting a customer without a mask, sending the victim to the hospital, police say.
4. FBI warning
The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more violence after last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol, WTOP.com reports.
3. Sunny day
There may be some patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, we'll see a sunny day with a high near 47. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Vaccine registration
The Prince William Health District has begun registering residents over the age of 75 for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at George Mason University's Manassas campus that will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19.
1. Walmart closure
The Manassas Mall Walmart reopens this morning after closing Sunday afternoon for deep-cleaning and sanitation. A company spokesman said the closure is part of a nationwide policy to deep-clean stores.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory at 9419 Battle St., Manassas, will hold a clay sculpture workshop Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. Explore the malleability of air dry clay in two Saturday lessons. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.