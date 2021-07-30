Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Stafford tornado?
The National Weather Service will send a survey team to Stafford to assess whether a tornado spun across Interstate 95 near Falmouth Thursday at the height of evening rush hour.
4. No mask mandate
As mask mandates start making a return around the D.C. area, Gov. Ralph Northam weighed in on Twitter, saying all Virginians should consider wearing them as COVID-19 cases spike.
3. Another warm day
Expect a sunny Friday along with a few clouds. Highs will be about 89 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Going up
Virginia closed out the first half of the year with hefty increases in home sales and median sales prices.
1. Bird mortality event
Wildlife experts still don't know the cause, but it appears the mystery illness killing songbirds in Northern Virginia is improving.
InsideOut
“Footloose” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on July 31 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
