5. No parole
Convicted murderer Benjamin Sifrit has been refused parole in connection with the killing of a Fairfax County couple in Ocean City, Maryland, in 2002.
4. Virtual learning plans
Prince William County Schools will restrict virtual learning to 1,000 K-8 students who meet a strict criteria for the 2022-23 school year, the division announced Wednesday.
3. Another freeze warning
Another freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. for Fauquier, Culpeper and Loudoun counties with temperatures dipping to about 30 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. NFL draft
With the NFL draft beginning Thursday evening, we take a look back at some of the players from Northern Virginia who've been selected in prior years.
1. Press awards
InsideNoVa’s Prince William County newspaper has won the Virginia Press Association’s top sweepstakes prize among the state’s largest weekly newspapers for editorial and advertising excellence in 2021.
InsideOut
Historic Brentsville will mark its bicentennial April 30 with a celebration entailing mock trials, historic tradespeople, markets, food, music and more. Click here for details.
