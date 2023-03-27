Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. No to Youngkin
George Mason University students are petitioning against the college’s decision to host Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as the graduation commencement speaker in May.
4. Robbery, child endangerment
A man and woman were arrested this weekend after Fairfax County police say they robbed a grocery store at gunpoint then led police on a chase -- with their child in the car.
3. March showers
Showers are likely today with highs near 59 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. National landmark for sale
An Orange County manor house designed by one of Thomas Jefferson's master builders is on the market in Orange County for $3.9 million. Frascati, a circa 1823 Federal-style plantation, includes nearly 63 acres in the Somerset estate area. Take a look around.
1. Condemned
It’s time to say farewell to the unsightly hotel along the Key Bridge in Rosslyn. Arlington County officials announced Friday they would be condemning the former Key Bridge Marriott hotel, saying it is “unsafe and unfit for habitation.”
InsideOut
The National Museum of the United States Army is featuring a new traveling exhibit, “We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America.” The exhibit features 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of veterans from each state. Click here for details.
