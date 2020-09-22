Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. CDC recommends no trick-or-treating this Halloween
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a warning this week that many traditional Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating, parties and indoor haunted houses, can be high-risk for spreading viruses, including COVID-19.
4. Fairfax school district bringing back some students
The Fairfax County School Board voted last night to bring back 3.5% of of the school district, including 6,707 students and 653 teachers, for in-person learning by the end of October, NBCWashington reports.
3. Haze expected today from western wildfires
A northwesterly flow in the atmosphere will usher smoke from wildfires out west into the D.C. area today. While it should have no impact on surface visibilities, skies will likely continue to appear more hazy, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are expected to be warmer with a high near 80 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Virginia's COVID-19 test positivity rate hits new low
The percentage of test results for COVID-19 that come back positive has fallen to its lowest level statewide since the very first day that data was reported, the Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday.
1. McLean home added to state Landmarks Register
Bois Doré, a nearly 70-year-old French villa-style home in McLean, is among 15 properties statewide that the Virginia Department of Historic Resources recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
InsideOUT
Cox Farms opens its annual fall festival Friday, but things will look a bit different. The Centreville farm is offering a self-driven “hayride” and drive-through market. The festival runs through Nov. 2. See coxfarms.com/fall-festival for details.
