Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mask case in court
Attorneys pleaded their cases before a U.S. District Court judge Monday in a case that could temporarily block SB 739 and allow for the return of mask mandates in select situations inside Virginia public schools.
4. Noose found near high school
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident involving a noose outside Independence High School in Ashburn.
3. Much cooler
After record and near-record high temperatures yesterday, today will be dry and much cooler with highs of about 54 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Help for Ukraine
Children and spouses of U.S. State Department officials that evacuated Kyiv, Ukraine, and are now living in Falls Church have raised thousands of dollars for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their home country.
1. School lunch sourcing
The enchilada chicken filling came from Cuisine Solutions in Loudoun, the tortillas from Abuelita Mexican Food Products in Manassas Park. The apples on the side were grown in Charlottesville and the bread was baked in house. It was Friday's lunch at Tyler Elementary School in Gainesville.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Gaite Parisienne & More!” accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas from March 11-13. Click here for details.
