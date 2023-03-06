Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
6. Now hiring
Fort Belvoir is struggling to fill job openings that have caused it to close two gates, even as it tries to expand outreach to the surrounding community following the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Loudoun schools investigation
The Virginia Attorney General's office has requested a subpoena for the independent investigation of how the Loudoun County Public School System handled two sexual assaults, which the system has declined to release.
3. Mix of clouds and sun
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching 60 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Restaurants planned
A Manassas restaurateur is building out his Center Street empire in Old Town. Miguel Pires, the man behind Zandra’s Taqueria, is taking over the former Okra’s space in the same building on Center and Battle streets.
1. NORAD training
The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct daytime military training flights over the D.C. area late Tuesday morning.
InsideOut
In commemoration of Women’s History Month, the National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir will host a series of events in tribute to the women who have served in the Army since the Revolutionary War. Click here for details.
