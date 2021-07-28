Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tysons Partnership
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is slated to allocate $250,000 to help the Tysons Partnership with its branding initiatives and organizational development.
4. Unemployment funding
Gov. Ralph Northam plans to spend $935.6 million of $4.3 billion in federal aid on the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and upgrading the Virginia Employment Commission.
3. Thunderstorm chances
It will be hot and humid, again, with a threat of thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine mandate?
Fairfax supervisors have unanimously approved Chairman Jeffrey McKay’s motion to direct the county executive to explore a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for 12,000 county employees.
1. Masks are back
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is surging, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
“Footloose” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz this Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
