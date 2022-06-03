Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Help for young shooting victim
A GoFundMe for a 9-year-old girl critically injured when she was shot while playing in her Woodbridge neighborhood had raised more than $22,000 last night.
4. Not a tornado
The National Weather Service says it was likely a sudden “downburst” of heavy winds -- and not a tornado -- that caused a section of a hangar roof at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport to tear off Wednesday night.
3. Nice day
After some storms yesterday, today will be cooler with highs near 81 under partly sunny skies. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Belmont Bay development
The company behind the expanded Belmont Bay development has submitted a revised application to Prince William County, but residents say the changes don’t address their concerns.
1. Decreased police service
The short-staffed Alexandria police department says officers will no longer be responding in-person to scenes "where there is no danger to the public, identifying suspects or 'valuable investigative leads.'"
InsideOut
The Ambassadors’ Cup Invitational Polo Match will be the inaugural event of the polo season at Morven Park on June 18. Ambassadors Cup car passes and tailgate passes are on sale now at PoloInThePark.org and at InsideNoVaTix.com.
